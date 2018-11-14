At least 6 arrested in Camp Fire aftermath. One duo allegedly stole a motor home

Butte County Sheriff’s Office has reported six arrests this week relating to incidents in areas under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Camp Fire, with suspected crimes ranging from drug possession to looting.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Monday and four more Tuesday in three separate incidents occurring in Chico, Paradise and Butte Creek Canyon, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shayne Tinnel Jr., 22, and Tracy Sizer, 42, both of Magalia, were spotted Tuesday morning driving a motor home through Chico that had been reported stolen from Magalia, according to the release.

The motor home was being driven without a key in the ignition, suggesting it had been hotwired, authorities said. Both Tinnel and Sizer were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and looting, according to the release.

Earlier Tuesday morning, two men near Skyway in Paradise were found with a laptop that did not belong to them, a ski mask, drugs and paraphernalia, the news release said. Teddy King, 27, of Paradise, and John Brown, 38, of Oroville, were arrested for possession of the controlled substance and paraphernalia, and booked into the Butte County Jail.

Skyway, one of the main roads devastated by the Camp Fire, was under evacuation order at the time of the arrest.

Two other men were arrested in Butte Creek Canyon after they appeared to be looting along Centerville Road, another evacuated area. Deputies searched Jason Burns, 41, of Chico and Michael Salisbury, 48, of Reno, who were found hiding in a residence while possessing a handgun, loaded magazines, meth and heroin, according to the release.

Deputies then found an AR-15, chainsaws and other tools in the home’s garage that may have been stolen; outside, deputies found an ATV that had been stolen.

Burns and Salisbury were arrested and face multiple weapons charges and controlled substance charges, as well as possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the release. An investigation into the other stolen property is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.