Trump talks about thinning forests as he heads to California to tour Camp Fire devastation

President Donald Trump headed to Northern California Saturday to tour the damage wrought by the state’s worst-ever wildfire, vowing to press his argument that the state’s forests must be managed more aggressively to prevent future disasters.
Speaking to reporters as he headed to the Chico-Paradise area, site of the catastrophic Camp Fire, the president said, “We will be talking about forest management. I’ve been saying that for a long time,” according to a press pool report.
Trump’s tour Saturday marked his second visit to California in the nearly two years of his presidency. He previously traveled to San Diego in March to review border wall prototypes.
The visit comes nearly a week after Trump infuriated California leaders and firefighters by blaming them for the damage in what has since become the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history. At least 71 are confirmed dead and nearly 10,000 homes have been destroyed by the Camp Fire. More than 1,000 people are still reported missing.
“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted last Saturday. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”
Trump later approved an emergency declaration for the state and praised firefighters and first responders for their “incredible courage.” In recent days, members of his administration have taken a more conciliatory tone. After touring the town of Paradise, which was nearly completely wiped out, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Wednesday stood with Gov. Jerry Brown and said, “This is not a state issue, this is not a federal issue, this is an American issue.”
In comments to the pool reporters, Trump said, “I think everybody’s on the right side.”
Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom have been highly critical of Trump for his initial comments, blasting him for ignoring the effects of climate change. But they issued a joint statement Friday welcoming him to California and will accompany him on his trip.
Although the federal government owns and manages 60 percent of California’s forested land, Brown has acknowledged the state needs to do more to thin out California’s forests. In September, as part of an agreement to reduce liability for electric utilities whose equipment ignites fires, Brown signed a bill that allocates $1 billion from the state’s cap-and-trade revenues over the next five years for forest thinning.
Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, has vowed to do everything the agency can to help the Paradise area recover from the catastrophe, which has displaced 50,000 residents and left more than 1,000 people in temporary shelters.
Although details of Trump’s visit weren’t immediately known, he’ll be touring a region with an active fire fight still in progress. Although 55 percent contained, the fire grew another 2,000 acres overnight, to a total of 148,000 acres.
The air quality in the Chico area was listed as “very unhealthy” early Saturday and will become “hazardous” as the day goes on.
Joining Trump on the trip is Paradise native Jamieson Greer, chief of staff to the U.S. Trade Representative. Greer told The Sacramento Bee Friday most of his family still lives in the area and lost their homes in the fire.
“Everyone has felt a sense of helplessness. All they could do is watch with a sense of horror,” he said.
Greer said he visited Paradise for his 20-year high school reunion over the summer, and brought his five children.
“I’m so grateful now that I got to do that and my kids got to see Paradise how I knew it,” he said.
