Camp Fire update: 77 now dead, 993 still listed as missing

Cal Fire updated the total number of dead in Butte County’s Camp Fire Sunday night, now reaching 77, an increase of one from yesterday.

There are now 993 missing people, a decrease of 283 since yesterday, according to Miranda Bowersox, a spokeswoman for the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

There are now 1,318 people accounted for in the area, Bowersox said, an increase of 604 from yesterday.

The remains of one person were found Sunday outside in Butte Creek Canyon. Of the 77 dead, 67 have been tentatively identified, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the 150,000-acre fire has now reached 65 percent containment, according to Cal Fire.

Multiple California Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Forces and US&R Human Remains Detection Canine Search Teams have been deployed to assist @ButteSheriff with the search for, and recovery of, victims missing in the areas devastated by the #CampFire. @Cal_OES @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/TpDzs1sOLM — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 18, 2018

Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office announced that evacuation orders for Hamlin Canyon and Lower Neal had been reduced to warnings, reopening them first to residents and then the general public, although many other evacuation orders are still in place.

Authorities also lifted the evacuation order for Stilson Canyon Road from Humboldt Road to Lazy S Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history, has destroyed over 10,000 homes and more than 3,000 other structures as of Sunday night, according to Cal Fire.

In a news release, Cal Fire said firefighters had “made good progress throughout the day to strengthen and improve containment lines.”