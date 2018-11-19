Camp Fire update: 79 now dead, 699 still unaccounted for

The number of reported dead in Butte County’s Camp Fire increased by two Monday, bringing the total to 79, Cal Fire said in an incident report.
One of the human remains found Monday was located in a structure in Paradise; the other was located outside in Magalia, according to a press release from the Butte County Sheriff’s office.
Of the 79 dead, 64 have been tentatively identified, according to the release.
The number of unaccounted for people decreased by 294 Monday and currently stands at 699, said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
The 151,000-acre fire has reached 70 percent containment, Cal Fire reported as of 7 p.m.
The deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, the Camp Fire has destroyed more than 15,000 structures, including more than 11,700 homes, according the Monday evening incident report.
Multiple evacuation zones had status updates Monday. In the updates, authorities warned residents returning to their homes and properties that services are limited, and residents should make sure they have access to food, water and fuel for their cars. Areas affected by the fire will not have power, phone/cell service, water or the ability to call 911, the incident report said.
Evacuation orders were lifted in portions of evacuation zones in Upper Magalia, Sterling City and Inskip. These evacuation lifts were limited; read the details here.
Berry Creek Evacuation Zone A was reduced to a warning except for Encina Grande Road at Deer Meadow Road and Bloomer Hill Road at Black Bear Road, which remain under an evacuation order, according to a Monday afternoon Cal Fire incident report.
Highway 162 at Four Mile Ridge Road will remain closed to all northbound traffic. Berry Creek Evacuation Zones B and C remain under an evacuation order.
Evacuation warnings were also lifted Monday morning for several more zones: Little Chico Creek Area Zone C, Cherokee Zone A, Hamlin Zone, Messilla Valley Zone A, Lower Clark Zone and Lower Neal Zone.
