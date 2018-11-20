‘Wallywood’ camp grows in Walmart lot in Chico. Walmart asks them to go

Wallywood is taking on a life of its own, but not if Walmart can stop it.

Tuesday evening, hundreds of fire survivors began to bed down for another cold night in the parking lot of the Walmart in Chico, where a community of Camp Fire evacuees has set up an unofficial and unorganized shanty town. It has become known as Wallywood, a mash-up of the store’s name and a sardonic nod to the opulence of Hollywood, the polar opposite of the poverty and loss of those who fled the Camp Fire in Paradise and now find themselves homeless.

With few resources and nowhere to go, these evacuees are being asked to move again. Not long after dark, Walmart employees began to post signs “respectfully” asking campers to leave.

“We continue to be concerned about the health, safety and well-being of the individuals remaining on our property and have been working cooperatively with city, county and state officials and local non-profits to increase capacity at local shelters and help create good temporary housing options,” Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia told The Sacramento Bee, adding that the company has donated more than $500,000 to relief organizations. “The weather forecast from the National Weather Service showing rain beginning tonight and continuing through Friday has heightened our existing concerns and increased the urgency to find a more sustainable solution. We are asking the remaining individuals to evacuate the property and transition to more appropriate shelter.”

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Butte County officials are also pushing people to move from the lot and head to sanctioned shelters — with hot showers, food and beds — including one just-opened facility in the town of Gridley, about 28 miles away. County volunteers wandered through the jumble of commandeered shopping carts, folding tables and piles of donations over the weekend, offering rides and gas cards to those who would go.

The survivors aren’t leaving.

Multiple evacuees interviewed by The Sacramento Bee Tuesday before the Walmart notice was posted said they wanted to stay close to Paradise in the hopes that evacuation orders would soon be lifted. Others said they feared getting sick in shelters, or simply didn’t want to abandon this patch of familiarity for yet another strange place.

“We’re not leaving because this is the area that we know everything,” said Jim Sampson, from a tent that he is sharing with his friend Brenda Wilson, his Harley Davidson motorcycle painted with flames parked behind it.

Wilson fled her home in Magalia Nov. 8 when she heard propane tanks exploding, she said. She and Sampson have been camping here with their dog, Scooby Doo, for more than a week.

Without a reliable car, they don’t want to move to the county-sanctioned shelter in Gridley because it is too far away from Wilson’s sons in Chico, and it would be too hard to get back to their house, if it still stands, when the evacuation order is lifted, she said.

Linda Baker, who evacuated from her home in Stirling City, said she and her husband first went to a pop-up shelter at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Chico, but decided to camp outside despite the bone-chilling temperatures because norovirus hit the house of worship. Norovirus has been reported at three shelter facilities, and quarantine tents have been set up at one site.

“People were puking and we didn’t want to get sick and take the space of anyone that needed it, so we chose to set the tent up and sleep outside,” she said.

Baker said it has gotten so frigid after dark that the condensation from their breath has collected at the top of the tent, dripped down on their pillows and frozen. She huddled next to her husband, Todd, in a sleeping bag to keep warm, she said.

When the church temporarily shut down its shelter operations over the weekend and volunteers told them to go to Gridley, they ended up at Walmart.

“I’ve never been to Gridley and I don’t know anyone there,” Baker said. “I didn’t want to get stranded in Gridley”

They pitched their tent next to her daughter, Kami Machado, 25, and her husband, Joe, 25, under a light pole. The Machados were taking turns looking after their 19-month-old daughter, Lily, who was running around the campsite in pink onesie pajamas, playing a toy xylophone, unaware of the desperate circumstances of the adults around her.

Kami Machado said they had been at the Red Cross Shelter at Neighborhood Church but were asked to leave because Lily wouldn’t stop crying. They moved to the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church but were only there a few days when it closed, she said.

The church shelter “was not a bad place, it was just very uncomfortable toward the end, like you were imposing,” she said. “So we came here to the Walmart to the tent city because we are not imposing.”

Machado and her husband had rented a home in Magalia and left everything behind when they evacuated in a roommate’s convertible. She said even if their house is still there, they’re not going back.

“Even if it’s still standing, I can’t take my daughter there, not when the nearest grocery store is a 60 mile round trip.”

With evacuees stubbornly holding on, the ramshackle encampment has started to take on a sense of permanency and internal organization.

Multicolored tents are pitched along a narrow asphalt path that runs the length of the field, with some people living up against a chain-link fence that separates it from State Highway 99, the city’s main freeway.





One night this week, a band set up and played gospel songs as people pulled up white lawn chairs and listened. In another corner, volunteers kept freshly-cooked food hot in aluminum tins, and walked through the camp offering chicken chili and bottled water.

One evacuee, hair pulled into a scruffy bun and bundled in a coat, asked if she could have more chili.

“You can have as much as you want,” said the volunteer.

There have been rumors that some homeless people have moved in and taken over, but those in the camp say while there might be a handful, they are not the majority.

“There’s a few of them, and they live down there,” said fire survivor Tim Howell, pointing to a row of tents near the freeway. “We call that skid row.”

“The come up here and go through the stuff,” said his friend, Christian Walters, pointing to a tent filled with donated goods. “We call them ‘day walkers.’”

Despite the unwillingness to leave now, many at Wallywood hope they soon have a better place to go.

Not far away from Walters, Machado sat on the ground with her phone trying to book an Amtrak ticket to Seattle with her husband, where they plan to live with a relative and look for new jobs. Lily, their toddler, will go with her grandmother to another relative’s house in Arizona until they get settled, if the plan works.

“A shelter is out of the question because I don’t need a shelter over my head,” Machado said. “My daughter needs to get to Arizona with my mom and dad. That is the primary concern because then I can start building our lives up again.”