Camp Fire update: 81 dead and 870 missing, while rain could soon help wildfire fight

The number of reported dead in the Butte County Camp Fire increased by two Tuesday for the second day in a row, bringing the total up to 81, according to a Cal Fire incident report.

The number of missing people in the area reached 870, an increase of 171 since yesterday due to detectives’ sifting through a backlog of voicemails, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

There are now 1,864 people accounted for, an increase of 195 since yesterday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two human remains were discovered inside in the city of Paradise and of the 81 fatalities, 56 have been tentatively identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The wildfire grew to 152,250 acres and has reached 75 percent containment, according to Cal Fire, which estimates complete containment will be reached by the end of the month.

Several evacuation orders were lifted earlier in the day, including those for Messilla Valley Zone B and Berry Creek Zone A. Parts of Berry Creek Zones B and C were also lifted, among others, according to Cal Fire. Many evacuation orders remain in place.

LATE POST DUE TO TECH DIFFICULTIES LITTLE CHICO A/B, BUTTE CREEK, LOWER AND UPPER HONEY RUN EVACUATION ZONES LIFTED residents only at 8:00 AM. At 2:00 PM open to general access. #campfire #ButteCounty #ButteCountyStrong @ButteSheriff @CountyofButte @paradise_ca @CHP_Valley pic.twitter.com/0RgZas4181 — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 20, 2018

As of Tuesday evening, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history had destroyed over 12,600 homes and more than 4,000 other structures, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said established containment lines have held and firefighting crews have sped up their suppression efforts ahead of expected rain.

The National Weather Service predicts rain in Butte County from Wednesday potentially lasting through Saturday, which it warned could cause flash floods and debris flows in the fire zone.

Caltrans announced earlier in the day that the Pacific Coast Highway had been reopened to traffic in both directions, but parts of State Routes 70 and 191 were closed.

Good news motorists! Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) is now open to traffic in both directions in the area affected by the #WoolseyFire. Ongoing highway closures remain in place for the #CampFire. Visit https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/n4DAH8b7ne — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) November 20, 2018