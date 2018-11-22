Sacramento Republic FC opens its home to Camp Fire victims

Sacramento Republic FC is helping out a family who lost their home in the Camp Fire in Paradise.
The soccer club provided a furnished home in time for Thanksgiving, to a family of six while they recover and get back on their feet, the club said.
The team owns some town homes in South Sacramento where players live during the season. Since it’s the off season, some of the player residences are not occupied, so Republic FC decided to use them to provide a home for the Guillen family during the holidays.
The Guillens are a family of six who lost everything in the Camp Fire, Republic FC said.
The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. As of November 22, 2018, 83 people have died in the fire and a total of 13,503 homes have been destroyed.
See the video above for more on the story.
