More Butte County residents allowed home to survey the damage done by the Camp Fire

More evacuation orders were lifted in Butte County on Saturday as firefighters continue working toward full containment of California’s most deadly and destructive wildfire.

In the afternoon, residents were allowed to return to the remaining Zone B evacuation areas of both Berry Creek and Cherokee, according to a Camp Fire incident update news release.

Those trying to enter the area will need to show identification or provide proof of residency to gain access, the release said. Non-residents will be allowed access to the area starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Residents may return to their properties in Berry Creek Zone B via Encina Grande Road at Choc Taw Road and Highway 162 at French Creek Road/Stephens Creek Road, while properties in Cherokee Zone B can be accessed by Cherokee Road at Highway 70 or Table Mountain Boulevard.

More than 153,000 acres have burned and nearly 14,000 homes have been destroyed by the Camp Fire since it ignited Nov. 8, killing at least 84 people. The blaze was 95 percent contained, Cal Fire said, with full containment expected by Friday.

Over the last week, authorities have gradually allowed residents to return to some of the areas that had been affected by the fire but are cautioning people to be aware of fire debris and electrical hazards, such as downed power lines or toxic substances like asbestos that may be in the ash or soil due to burned building material.





People returning to homes or properties that have been burned should wear boots, jeans, gloves, long sleeves, dust masks and eye protection, according to an advisory posted on Cal Fire’s Butte County Division’s Facebook and Twitter pages. The post also noted that N95 masks do not protect against asbestos.

Authorities also warned these areas have limited resources available, such as gas and groceries.

“Residents should make sure they have enough food, water, and fuel for their vehicles before returning to their home or property,” the advisory said.

A full list of resources, evacuation information and updates for those affected by the Camp Fire can be found at buttecountyrecovers.org.

