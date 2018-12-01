Number of people missing from the Camp Fire drops to 49

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that there now just 49 people unaccounted for that are related to the Camp Fire.
The number of people missing fell into the double digits for the first since the agency began tracking immediately after the fire started on Nov. 8. The Camp Fire grew to more than 150,000 acres before it was contained last week, burning through the small communities of Magalia, Concow and the town of Paradise.
Residents were scattered throughout Northern California while trying to flee. By Nov. 17, the list had as many as 1,276 people on it before it was culled to 605 people before Thanksgiving. Afterward. the number of names on the list continued to fall.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea explained in some detail on Nov. 21 about how the agency was handling missing person reports. He said there were three lists and names were being added and taken off as needed.
“We work to add the names we don’t previously have and take off the names of those individuals who are unaccounted for,” Honea said at a recent press conference. “That’s why it’s a dynamic list that fluctuates up and down.”
Comments