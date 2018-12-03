Insurer goes bust from Camp Fire with millions in claims outstanding. How will it affect Paradise homeowners?

Millions of dollars in potential losses from the Camp Fire have ruined a small Merced County insurance company, providing another element of uncertainty for homeowners following the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history.

Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones announced that his department has asked a judge to declare Merced Property & Casualty Co. of Atwater insolvent at a court hearing Monday afternoon in Merced. The ruling would put Jones’ department in control of the busted company.

The company is facing about $64 million in potential liabilities in Paradise, the Department of Insurance said in court papers filed in Merced County Superior Court. The sum is well more than the $23 million in assets the company controls.

“Merced incurred significant losses as a result of the Camp Fire,” Jones’ office announced. “Based upon preliminary confirmation of multiple total losses and mounting claims, the financial condition of Merced deteriorated rapidly.”

Besides killing 88 people, the fire destroyed more than 13,000 homes, mainly in Paradise.





Once the state has taken control of Merced Property, policyholder claims will be turned over the California Insurance Guarantee Association, an industry-funded group that pays claims when insurers go under.

Under state law, the association can pay up to $500,000 per claim, said the association’s executive director, Wayne Wilson. Any policyholder with a claim in excess of $500,000 will become a creditor in a court-supervised liquidation of Merced Property’s assets, he said.

The median value of an owner-occupied home in Paradise is a little more than $200,000, according to Census estimates. About 3 percent of the homes are valued between $500,000 and $1 million. It is unknown how many Merced policy holders will exceed the state cap.

“Some guy might have built a mountain cabin up there for $2 million,” Wilson said.

All told, the property damage from the Camp Fire could exceed $7.5 billion, according to estimates by risk consultant RMS.

The company doesn’t appear to be fighting the state’s efforts to take over the business. Merced Property’s board of directors, in a resolution approved Nov. 20, said it was prepared to “consent to the imposition of delinquency proceedings,” according to court papers.

It will take a while to retrieve Merced Property’s files from the company’s Atwater offices and sort out payments to policyhoders, Wilson said. Another complication: The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has only just begun to allow claims adjusters into the burn zone to verify damages.





“We don’t know exactly what we’re dealing with until people can get in there and take some pictures,” Wilson said.

Nancy Kincaid, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Insurance, said she didn’t know how many claims Merced Property has received from Camp Fire homeowners.

The company was formed in 1906 by a group of farmers in Merced County who found it difficult to obtain fire insurance because the area had no firefighting abilities, according to the company’s website. Although the business remained comparatively small, it grew from about 100 policies to underwriting property throughout the region.

The company confined its business to Merced County until 2013, when it was acquired by an Idaho insurance company called United Heritage Mutual Group. At that point the Merced company began expanding “up through the Central Valley, Sacramento and the northern valley,” Wilson said. “I think it was this concentration of risk in Paradise that kind of tipped this over the edge.”

The company lost $180,000 last year on premium revenue of $5.5 million, according to Department of Insurance records.

Officials with Merced Property and United Heritage, the Idaho parent, couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

Kincaid said her department has been reviewing financial records of other insurers with business in the Camp Fire region and “they could not find another company in a similar situation.” She said it’s rare for property-casualty companies in California to go insolvent; most failures engulf workers’ compensation insurers.

Consumer advocates and industry groups said the announcement is a sign that should serve as a lesson since rising insurance costs have pushed more homeowners into the non-admitted insurance market, where there is no guarantee fund to back up an insurers’ claims. Customers often buy coverage from non-admitted insurers, which don’t have to pay into the guarantee fund, if they can’t get insurance from a mainstream company.

“This is a good example of why it’s so important to have this guarantee fund and what the risks are to consumers if they buy insurance through a company that doesn’t contribute to the fund,” said Amy Bach, executive director of United Policyholders.

“This is scary and it’s unfortunate but we have a safety net in place for situations like this so that those victims who lost their homes in the Camp Fire and insured by this company will not be left with no coverage.”

The move is only the latest sign of the underlying toll wildfires are having on the homeowner’s insurance market, said Rex Frasier, president of the Personal Insurance Federation of California.

“It certainly wouldn’t be surprising that a regional carrier that is concentrated in one these fire areas can’t withstand the pressure from one of these major fires,” Frasier said. “Everyone just assumes that all will be well, but California’s wildfire risk is very hard to manage and it takes a lot of financial wherewithal.”

Wilson said Merced Property policyholders can contact the guarantee association at (818) 844-4300.