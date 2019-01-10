Names of those who have died in the Camp Fire: 64 of 86 now ID’d from deadliest fire

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people Thursday who died in November’s deadly Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Kathy Shores, 65, of Magalia and Anna Hastings, 67, of Magalia were identified as having been killed in the wildfire, along with Vincent Carota, 65, of Paradise and Warren Lessard, 68, of Magalia, who were identified Monday.

On Dec. 19, David Marbury, 66, of Paradise and Frederick Salazar, 76, of Paradise were also identified.

The number of people unaccounted for in the fire remains at three, according to the sheriff’s office.

The list below includes the names of all those who have been confirmed dead in the Camp Fire: