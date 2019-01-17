Two more Camp Fire victims identified by Butte County Sheriff’s Office

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people Thursday who died in November’s Camp Fire, which killed 86 people, destroyed almost 14,000 homes and devastated the town of Paradise.
James Kinner, 84, of Paradise and Cheryl Brown, 75, of Paradise were identified by the Sheriff’s Office as having perished in the blaze.
Three people still remain unaccounted for in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Of the 86 killed, 66 have been identified. Below is a complete list of names that have been released:
- Joyce Acheson, 78, Paradise
- Rafaela Andrade, 84, Paradise
- Carol Arrington, 88, Paradise
- Julian Binstock, 88, Paradise
- David Bradburd, 70, Paradise
- Larry Brown, 72, Paradise
- Andrew Burt, 36, Paradise
- Joanne Caddy, 75, Magalia
- Barbara Carlson, 72, Paradise
- Dennis Clark, 49, Paradise
- John Digby, 78, Paradise
- Gordon Dise, 66, Chico
- Andrew Downer, 54, Paradise
- Robert Duvall, 76, Paradise
- Rose Farrell, 99, Paradise
- Jean Forsman, 83, Magalia
- Elizabeth Gaal, 80, Paradise
- Sally Gamboa, 69, Paradise
- James Garner, 63, Magalia
- Richard Jay Garrett, 58, Concow
- Dennis Hanko, 56, Paradise
- Jennifer Hayes, 53, Paradise
- Christina Herffern, 40, Paradise
- Lou Herrera, 86, Paradise
- Evva Holt, 85, Paradise
- TK Huff, 71, Concow
- Gary Hunter, 67, Magalia
- Dorothy Mack, 88, Paradise
- Sara Magnuson, 75, Paradise
- John Malarkey, 89, Paradise
- Joanne Malarkey, 90, Paradise
- David Marbury, 66, Paradise
- Deborah Morningstar, 66, Paradise
- Helen Pace, 84, Paradise
- Joy Porter, 72, Paradise
- Beverly Powers, 64, Paradise
- Forrest Rea, 89, Paradise
- Vernice Regan, 95, Paradise
- Frederick Salazar, 76, Paradise
- Sheila Santos, 64, Paradise
- John Sedwick, 82, Magalia
- Don Shores, 70, Magalia
- Larry Smith, 80, Paradise
- Russel Stewart, 63, Paradise
- Victoria Taft, 67, Paradise
- Shirlee Teays, 90, Paradise
- Ellen Walker, 72, Concow
- Donna Ware, 86, Paradise
- David Young, 69, Concow
- Ernest Foss, 63, Paradise
- Jesus Fernandez, 48, Concow
- Carl Wiley, 77, Magalia
- Paula Dodge, 70, Paradise
- Randall Dodge, 67, Paradise
- Teresa Ammans , 82, Paradise
- Richard Brown, 74, Concow
- Marie Wehe , 78, Concow
- Kimber Wehr , 53, Paradise
- Joseph Rabetoy, 39, Paradise
- Joan Tracy, 80, Paradise
- Vincent Carota , 65, Paradise
- Warren Lessard , 68, Magalia
- Kathy Shores, 65, Magalia
- Anna Hastings, 67, Magalia
- James Kinner, 84, Paradise
- Cheryl Brown, 75, Paradise
