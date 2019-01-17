Two more Camp Fire victims identified by Butte County Sheriff’s Office

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people Thursday who died in November’s Camp Fire, which killed 86 people, destroyed almost 14,000 homes and devastated the town of Paradise.

James Kinner, 84, of Paradise and Cheryl Brown, 75, of Paradise were identified by the Sheriff’s Office as having perished in the blaze.

Three people still remain unaccounted for in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Of the 86 killed, 66 have been identified. Below is a complete list of names that have been released:

