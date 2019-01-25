Camp Fire documentary ‘Rebuilding Paradise’ confirmed by director Ron Howard, Nat Geo

Ron Howard is leading efforts on a documentary centered on the Camp Fire and its aftermath, with the project getting a title and a confirmation this week after the actor-director was seen in Paradise last month.

As first reported Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter, National Geographic Documentary Films has commissioned the film, which has a working title of “Rebuilding Paradise.” Retweets by Howard and National Geographic suggest it’s now official after a few weeks of speculation.

Gratified to have the ⁦@NatGeoChannel⁩ support for a project which is near to our hearts. https://t.co/yyuVcSrH87 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 24, 2019

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“Rebuilding Paradise” will follow refugees of Paradise, the town effectively leveled by the state’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire ever recorded in California. The Camp Fire erupted Nov. 8, killing 86 people and destroying well over 10,000 homes before it was contained weeks later.

Howard’s mother-in-law once lived in Paradise and he has other relatives currently living nearby, according to The Reporter.

Howard was seen visiting the ruins of Paradise with a film over a December weekend, meeting with Butte County students and school district officials, as the Paradise Post reported at the time.

No timeline has been reported for the documentary’s release.