Camp Fire survivors have moved as far as Hawaii. New website lets them tell their stories

A website and public Facebook group have recently been set up by Camp Fire survivors to tell their stories firsthand.

The site, campfiresurvivors.com, appears to have been established in the first few days of February. It includes a section for survivors to write and submit stories about their experience during California’s deadliest-ever wildfire, and for the community and world at large to read those stories.

All stories will be published anonymously, the website says.

The website includes a map showing where more than 250 survivors have relocated. A majority of those survivors stayed in California, but roughly a quarter of them spread elsewhere, into at least 29 other states. At least two moved to Hawaii.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Only one story has been published to the website so far, titled “Chico Base.” In it, the writer describes the morning of Nov. 8, as they prepared “to go to the office like any regular day” before seeing a large cloud that turned. The writer and writer’s sister thought it was rain. It was not.

The website is an extension of the Camp Fire Survivors group on Facebook, a now-public page with 135 members who use it to share stories, information and resources with one another as they cope and recover from the disaster that leveled the town of Paradise.

Kim Lathrop, one of the Facebook group’s four moderators, said she lost everything in the fire. After her Yankee Hill home burned down, she returned to that property in a travel trailer.

Lathrop used to work at Kalico Kitchen on Skyway in Paradise, which was also destroyed. She now works in Chico.

The Facebook group was set up by David Forsyth on Jan. 17.

“Camp Fire Survivors need a place to ‘SHARE’ their ‘Survival Story’ with others,” Forsyth wrote, in part, in the group’s description page. “Since so many survivors through no fault of their own have lost everything and subsequently relocated to 200+ communities, and over half of the states in the USA! America, and the world needs to hear their ‘Survival Story’.”

Forsyth was not personally affected by the Camp Fire, Lathrop said, but he started the project to raise awareness.

The survivors website also includes photos taken by Chico photographer Kim Higman. Those images document the devastation in Butte County homes, vehicles and property lost as the November 2018 wildfire consumed more than 18,000 buildings.