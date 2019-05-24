96-year-old Paradise woman killed in Camp Fire identified by Butte County sheriff

It’s been 6 months since Paradise burned. Our drone video shows how it’s changed The Camp Fire burned down thousands of buildings and killed 85 people in Paradise six months ago. How drone footage from days after the fire compares to what the city looks like in early May, 2019, as workers continue to cleanup the city. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Camp Fire burned down thousands of buildings and killed 85 people in Paradise six months ago. How drone footage from days after the fire compares to what the city looks like in early May, 2019, as workers continue to cleanup the city.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the identity Friday of another victim killed in the Camp Fire.

Ethel Riggs, 96, of Paradise, was among the 85 people killed in the November wildfire, the sheriff-coroner’s office announced in a Friday news release.

Butte County sheriff’s officials say 75 of the deceased victims have now been positively identified, eight have been tentatively identified and two identities remain unknown.

More than half of the Camp Fire fatalities have been age 70 or older.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire in history, started Nov. 8.