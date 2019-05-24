Fires

96-year-old Paradise woman killed in Camp Fire identified by Butte County sheriff

It’s been 6 months since Paradise burned. Our drone video shows how it’s changed

The Camp Fire burned down thousands of buildings and killed 85 people in Paradise six months ago. How drone footage from days after the fire compares to what the city looks like in early May, 2019, as workers continue to cleanup the city. By
Up Next
The Camp Fire burned down thousands of buildings and killed 85 people in Paradise six months ago. How drone footage from days after the fire compares to what the city looks like in early May, 2019, as workers continue to cleanup the city. By

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the identity Friday of another victim killed in the Camp Fire.

Ethel Riggs, 96, of Paradise, was among the 85 people killed in the November wildfire, the sheriff-coroner’s office announced in a Friday news release.

Butte County sheriff’s officials say 75 of the deceased victims have now been positively identified, eight have been tentatively identified and two identities remain unknown.

More than half of the Camp Fire fatalities have been age 70 or older.

The Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire in history, started Nov. 8.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  