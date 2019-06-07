Wildfire forces evacuations of dozens from homes near Fairfield

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

This is developing news. The story will be updated.

A 4-alarm vegetation fire broke out Friday afternoon near Fairfield, forcing dozens of residents to evacuate the area.

The fire in eastern Solano County forced the county sheriff’s office to issue a mandatory evacuation for all residents living on Thommason Lane at 1:55 p.m. Plumes of smoke could be seen covering the grassy hills near Cordelia by mid-afternoon.

The fire has closed Cordelia Road between Link Road and Hale Ranch Road, with the Fairfield Fire Department working with other fire agencies put out the blaze.

There is no current estimated time to reopen the road, according to a Fairfield Police Department news release.

”Everyone is asked to avoid the area so that fire equipment can get in and out,” the police department stated in the alert.

Northern California will be under a red flag warning throughout the weekend.