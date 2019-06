A 600-acre grass fire in Stanislaus County is 30 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire, Cal Fire said in a social media post around 7 p.m. Friday. The blaze is 4 miles southwest of Newman, close to Interstate 5 and Pete Miller Road, according to Cal Fire.

New Incident: #StuhrFire off Interstate 5 and Pete Miller Road, 4 miles southwest of Newman in Stanislaus County is 600 acres and 30% contained. Forward progress has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/iUyhtklHKX — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 8, 2019