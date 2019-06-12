No growth for Sand Fire, now 80% contained, as fire crews work to extinguish hot spots

As helicopters attack Sand Fire, resident comments on evacuation About 125 area residents have been evacuated due to the Sand Fire in Yolo County's Capay Valley near Guinda on Highway 16. About 1,800 acres have been burned, according to Cal Fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 125 area residents have been evacuated due to the Sand Fire in Yolo County's Capay Valley near Guinda on Highway 16. About 1,800 acres have been burned, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters are working to extinguish hot spots in the Sand Fire in Yolo County, as calm winds have helped minimize fire behavior, Cal Fire said in an update Wednesday morning.

The wildfire stands at 2,512 acres and is now 80 percent contained as of 8:40 a.m., after being reported at the same size and 70 percent containment Tuesday through 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The Sand Fire sparked amid very gusty winds about 2:50 p.m. Saturday between the Capay Valley communities of Guinda and Rumsey. The fire has destroyed seven non-residential structures. All evacuation orders and advisories have been lifted.

A closed section of Highway 16 reopened at noon on Tuesday, but many emergency vehicles remain in the area, as nearly 700 fire personnel are still assigned to fight the blaze as of Wednesday morning. More than 1,100 had been assigned Tuesday.

“Cooling temps will aid in suppression efforts. Fire behavior expected to be minimal,” Cal Fire’s latest report says.

Temperatures near Rumsey are expected to approach 104 degrees by Wednesday afternoon, but highs should drop to the mid- to high-90s Thursday and Friday, and nighttime lows will be in the 60s, according to the latest National Weather Service forecasts. Winds are expected to remain light.