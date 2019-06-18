215-acre wildfire at Klamath National Forest prompts evacuation warnings, officials say

The Lumgrey Fire had burned 180 acres in Siskiyou County as of Monday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A wildfire burning in Siskiyou County since Monday evening on the northeast edge of Klamath National Forest grew slightly overnight, but an evacuation warning has been lifted, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Lumgrey Fire, which sparked near Highway 96 and Lumgrey Road north of Yreka, was reported at 215 acres as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Forest Service incident update.

The blaze started as two fires, igniting about 6 p.m. Monday, before merging into one.

The Lumgrey Fire continues to burn both north and south of the Klamath River, according to the Forest Service. The 150-acre portion burning north of the river did not grow overnight, while the south side of the fire grew from 30 to 65 acres, according to Tuesday’s incident update. However, the Forest Service says crews are making good progress on a containment line.

Evacuation warnings that were issued Monday evening for Empire Creek and Dutch Creek roads near Highway 96 were lifted Tuesday morning, according to the Forest Service.

Caltrans closed Highway 96 Monday night between Gottville and the Highway 263 junction due to “multiple fires and rocks in roadway.” Highway 96 is now open intermittently, the Forest Service says.

The U.S. Forest Service is the lead agency for the incident, with Cal Fire assisting in containment efforts.

#LumgreyFire picture.



Photo credit: Robby Hunter. pic.twitter.com/sqVvPm3lCg — Klamath NF (@Klamath_NF) June 18, 2019 ALERT: (SIS 96) The roadway has been CLOSED between the junction of SR 263 and Gottville due to multiple fires and rocks in roadway. — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) June 18, 2019