Canyon Fire grows slightly, Cal Fire says. Evacuations in Napa County still in place

Watch bulldozer crews mop up wildfire near Lake Berryessa Firefighters battle the Canyon Fire near Lake Berryessa off Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road on Monday July 22, 2019. The fire threatened nine homes.

A wildfire burning in Napa County grew slightly overnight, burning about 9 acres, Cal Fire said in a Tuesday morning update.

The Canyon Fire has not scorched 64 acres and remains 60 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire sparked about 1:15 p.m. Monday near Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road, two miles south of Lake Berryessa. It is 36 miles west-southwest of Sacramento.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office in a statement Monday said nine homes were evacuated. Cal Fire said as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, those orders remained in place. No structures have been reported damaged or destroyed.

The Canyon Fire’s cause remains under investigation.

According to Cal Fire’s active incident map, the Canyon Fire is the only Northern California wildfire being handled by the state agency as of Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Modoc County, in the northeast corner of California, in place Tuesday afternoon through evening.

NWS red flag warnings indicate a presence of gusty winds, low humidity and hot temperatures that create high risk for wildfires igniting and spreading.

#RedFlagWarning in effect tomorrow afternoon and evening in Modoc County due to increased winds and decreased humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather and extreme caution should be taken when outdoors. https://t.co/upBwccxXFO pic.twitter.com/7ib6sxgA30 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 22, 2019