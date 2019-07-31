Growth slows on Tucker Fire in Modoc County, which has burned 14,000 acres near Clear Lake

See smoke billow from Tucker Fire, burning 14,000 acres in Modoc County The Tucker Fire in Modoc County, seen Tuesday, July 30, 2019, is California's biggest wildfire of 2019 so far, having burned more than 14,200 acres by the morning of Wednesday, July 31. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tucker Fire in Modoc County, seen Tuesday, July 30, 2019, is California's biggest wildfire of 2019 so far, having burned more than 14,200 acres by the morning of Wednesday, July 31.

California’s largest wildfire of the year so far, the Tucker Fire burning in Modoc County, saw relatively slow growth Tuesday as fire crews continued to battle for containment.

The blaze, which is burning near the Clear Lake National Wildlife Refuge, has charred 14,217 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said in a 6:30 a.m. update.

“The fire did not display the erratic behavior it did the last two days” and “remained relatively quiet overnight,” the Forest Service said in an incident report.

In an incident update just before 7:30 a.m., authorities said the wildfire “was determined to have been unintentionally ignited by vehicular traffic along Highway 139,” according to California Interagency Incident Management Team 10, which took over command of the fire.

The Tucker Fire had grown by more than 10,000 acres Monday amid windy conditions, which promoted unpredictable fire activity. The fire remained within containment lines Tuesday, but the latest incident report warns that winds will pick up strength Wednesday afternoon.

Mapping of the fire and photos show the fire has scorched vegetation all the way to the southwestern shore of the Clear Lake Reservoir, which is part of the Clear Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is a critical wildlife habitat that covers more than 46,000 acres (73 square miles).

The Tucker Fire ignited Sunday afternoon near Highway 139 and Dry Lake in Modoc County, located in the northeast corner of California.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed by the wildfire and no injuries have been reported, but the Forest Service noted Sunday and Monday that the fire could affect power lines and threaten scattered outbuildings in the region.

While the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office has issued warnings to residents near County Roads 114 and 202, and the Coyote Butte and Horse Mountain areas, no evacuation orders have been issued.