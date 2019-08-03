Residents in rural Contra Costa County town told to shelter in place for series of wildfires

Some residents of Contra Costa County are being asked to shelter in place Saturday as fire crews battle a half-dozen fires in a rural part of the East Bay near Mount Diablo State Park Saturday, Cal Fire officials said.

Together, the fires had burned roughly 500 acres and were 0 percent contained as of around 7:45 a.m., said Michael Borelli, the assistant chief of Cal Fire’s Santa Clara unit. No injuries had been reported and no buildings or homes lost.

Cal Fire crews responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of the fire, which ignited near the intersection of Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads, less than five miles from Clayton, he said. It has since grown into six or seven separate fires, he said.

Roughly 200 firefighters were battling the blaze, and Borelli said crews were expecting to be joined by fixed-wing planes and helicopters later in the morning.

The area where the fire started is “open wild land with a smattering of houses” characterized by “grass and brush and steep rolling hills,” he said.

Humidity was high and temperatures relatively low Saturday morning, providing favorable conditions for firefighters, but Borelli said he expected that to change throughout the day.

“It should heat up during the day so we’ll keep resources out there to put out hot spots,” he said. “We’re just prepared to deal with it as it comes.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The shelter-in-place area, along Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory and Deer Creek, is shown on the map below.