I-80 closed near Colfax as ‘fully engulfed’ truck fire spreads into wildland, Cal Fire says

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed just west of Colfax after a semitruck fire spread into a forest area off the freeway Monday morning, Placer County authorities said. There is no reopening time. By
Update at 10:30 a.m.:

One lane of eastbound traffic reopened after 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Original post:

Both directions of Interstate 80 have been closed just west of Colfax after a semitruck fire spread into the wildland area off the freeway Monday morning, Placer County authorities and Cal Fire said.

A semitruck “fully engulfed” in flames closed westbound lanes between Weimar Crossing and Canyon Way, Caltrans said in a tweet just before 9:30 a.m.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit then said via Twitter that the fire had spread into the wildland area near Canyon Way.

Cal Fire said in a tweet less than 10 minutes later that the wildfire threat had been controlled, but that eastbound I-80 was also closed at Placer Hills Road, a few miles south of Canyon Way, as crews handle the commercial vehicle fire.

One lane of eastbound traffic reopened after 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound I-80 remains closed with no estimated time of reopening. Travelers are urged to avoid the area.

CHP’s incident log indicates the semitruck driver exited the vehicle safely.

