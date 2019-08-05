Fires
I-80 closed near Colfax as ‘fully engulfed’ truck fire spreads into wildland, Cal Fire says
See semitruck on fire near Colfax
Update at 10:30 a.m.:
One lane of eastbound traffic reopened after 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Original post:
Both directions of Interstate 80 have been closed just west of Colfax after a semitruck fire spread into the wildland area off the freeway Monday morning, Placer County authorities and Cal Fire said.
A semitruck “fully engulfed” in flames closed westbound lanes between Weimar Crossing and Canyon Way, Caltrans said in a tweet just before 9:30 a.m.
Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit then said via Twitter that the fire had spread into the wildland area near Canyon Way.
Cal Fire said in a tweet less than 10 minutes later that the wildfire threat had been controlled, but that eastbound I-80 was also closed at Placer Hills Road, a few miles south of Canyon Way, as crews handle the commercial vehicle fire.
One lane of eastbound traffic reopened after 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound I-80 remains closed with no estimated time of reopening. Travelers are urged to avoid the area.
CHP’s incident log indicates the semitruck driver exited the vehicle safely.
