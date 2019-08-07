Firefighters battling 50-acre brush fire near Mather Field

See 50-acre brush fire in Rancho Cordova Firefighters battled a large brush fire near Mather Airport in south Rancho Cordova on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters battled a large brush fire near Mather Airport in south Rancho Cordova on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Firefighters are working to gain control of a large brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon near Mather Field south of Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

As of 2 p.m. the fire had grown to 50 acres and smoke was visible from Highway 50.

The fire is uncontrolled and firefighters are “trying to secure it right now,” said Capt. Brian Gonsalves, a Metro Fire spokesman.

Gonsalves said he believed the fire was moving away from a neighborhood of dozens of homes on Woodring Drive, but firefighters at the scene had requested larger fire engines capable of carrying more water for structure protection.

Radio traffic indicated the fire was spreading and firefighters were calling for a dozer to cut a fire line.

No evacuation warnings have been issued, Gonsalves said.