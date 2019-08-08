Fifteen-acre wildfire in Lake County prompts evacuations in Clearlake, Cal Fire says

A 15-acre wildfire in Clearlake in Lake County started Thursday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

A 15-acre wildfire that started Thursday afternoon northwest of Clearlake in Lake County prompted evacuations around 3:30 p.m., fire officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Golf Fire, ignited off Golf Drive and Soda Bay Road around 3 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted. The evacuation was ordered for the Riviera West subdivision of the county.

The fire is currently zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire’s incident log. Its cause is unknown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW