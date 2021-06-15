Caltrans completes Highway 99 work ahead of schedule. Crews replaced overpass at 21st Ave.

The fix is in, and Caltrans says Highway 99 is ready to roll again.

Late Tuesday, the California Department of Transportation said Highway 99 in south Sacramento would reopen at midnight as the four-day “Fix 99” project wrapped up four hours ahead of schedule

Both directions of Highway 99 were closed between the 47th Avenue exit and the junction with the Capital City Freeway and Highway 50. There appeared to be few, if any major setbacks on Interstate 5 or the other detours drivers had to navigate from the city’s core to Elk Grove and points south.

Crews pushed hard as part of a multi-day project to replace a bridge deck on Highway 99 at 21st Avenue, which Caltrans estimated would take until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our commitment to motorists was to have Highway 99 open in 99 hours,” Angela DaPrato, spokeswoman for Caltrans, said Tuesday night. “We are exceeding our expectations.”

For motorists that means it will be business as usual on Highway 99 for the Wednesday morning commute.

DaPrato credited the ahead-of-schedule turnaround to the Caltrans workers, contractors and other specialized crews who came together to repair and replace the 62-year-old span. The expedited bridge construction method, using a polyester concrete overlay, also played a role in a speedy fix, she said.

“Our goal was to replace the bridge deck in 99 hours and thanks to the dedication, hard work and tenacity of our crews working around the clock we surpassed expectations,” Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal said in a statement.

“Caltrans values innovation, efficiency and partnerships,” Benipal said. “I want to thank everyone who worked on this project for thinking creatively on how to improve safety and lessen the impact to the neighboring community and the traveling public, while still building a quality structure that will safely serve motorists for decades to come. I also want to thank the nearby residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while we completed this work.”

Traffic during the four-day ordeal was noticeably tame as Caltrans and other area officials spread the word out for weeks about the “Fix 99” closure, which started at 8 p.m. Friday. Officials encouraged commuters to know their alternate routes in advance and leave plenty of time to get to work. Sacramento Regional Transit is also offering free light rail service during the shutdown.

Caltrans said some minor work related to the bridge replacement will continue during the overnight hours starting Friday.