Sacramento Valley could see thunder and hail on already wet and windy Wednesday

Thunderstorms and light hail are possible Wednesday in the Sacramento Valley as a midweek storm continues, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

The storm brought 0.14 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento on Tuesday night, and is expected to drop 1 to 3 inches in the valley and 2 to 5 inches in the foothills between through Thursday, NWS said.

Early Wednesday morning commute hours saw wet roads and wind gusts around 30 mph, according to NWS. Traffic was slow going in Sacramento, with California Highway Patrol logs showing numerous minor accidents and spinouts, as well as a jackknifed big rig that has blocked two lanes of eastbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard.

Flood watch continues

Saturated grounds from last week’s storm prompted NWS to put a flood watch in place throughout much of Northern California until noon Thursday, with high creek flows and localized roadway flooding seen as possible outcomes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded an emergency declaration to 26 counties after last week’s atmospheric river system.

This week’s NWS flood watch for Northern California advises those who live in flood-prone areas to be prepared.

Rain showers are expected to continue through Saturday, with Sunday currently forecast as the next dry day in Sacramento. High temperatures will remain in the 50s this week.

Areas of heavier rain are spreading inland across much of interior #NorCal early this morning. Be prepared for a wet morning commute! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZoRY5RI9lM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 6, 2019

It might hail in the valley

Gusts of up to 35 mph will continue in the valley through Wednesday night before dying down overnight, wind forecasts show.

Winds may be strong enough to bring down tree branches and affect power lines, NWS warned.

Small amounts of hail are also possible, as well as thunderstorms, throughout most of Northern California.

Thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow as this system continues to impact #NorCal. Lightning, heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible with any storms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iKHdcMkenP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 6, 2019 Gusty winds out there this morning with gusts up to 35 mph seen in the Valley. Winds will remain breezy today, decreasing overnight tonight. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BURzyDYnWs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 6, 2019

‘Yup ... yet another storm’ in the mountains

NWS Reno said in a tweet about 7:20 a.m. that the storm’s heaviest round of snow would likely fall through noon Wednesday, with showers continuing into the afternoon.

Snow levels will be between 6,000 and 7,000 feet Wednesday, and are expected to fall between 5,000 and 5,500 feet Thursday.

Chain controls are in place on Interstate 80 from Kingvale to the Donner Lake interchange as of Wednesday morning, Caltrans said.

As the NWS Reno office tweeted Tuesday evening: “Yup ... yet another storm system will affect the region over the next couple days.”