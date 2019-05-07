Mid-80s weather returns to Sacramento. What’s in store for Tahoe and the foothills?

Watch: They’re working hard blowing 8 feet of snow off Tioga Road near Yosemite Road crews are working on Tioga Road about one mile west of White Wolf in about eight feet of snow, in this video shot May 3, 2019. Too deep for the rotary plows, a dozer goes out ahead to remove some snow so the rotary plows can get to work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Road crews are working on Tioga Road about one mile west of White Wolf in about eight feet of snow, in this video shot May 3, 2019. Too deep for the rotary plows, a dozer goes out ahead to remove some snow so the rotary plows can get to work.

While Sacramento warms back up this week, thunderstorms could loom in other parts of Northern California.

Sacramento’s high of 78 degrees in Tuesday’s forecast will jump up to 84 by Wednesday, and remain in the low- to mid-80s through the weekend.

The mountains, foothills and parts of the northern Sacramento Valley will see the possibility of afternoon or evening thunderstorms most of the week, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures in the foothills will range between the mid-70s and mid-80s, while the mountains will vary from the 50s through 70s.

Forecasters warn that isolated thunderstorms along the Sierra could bring frequent lightning, hail, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms already brought a downpour to Plumas County on Monday, prompting a brief weather advisory of flood risk and dime-sized hail, according to NWS. That advisory expired at 6:15 p.m. with no flood incidents reported.

Significant Weather Advisory issued for portions of Plumas County until 615 PM. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KJ1KsMCPif — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 7, 2019

Forecasts also indicate a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday evening in Sacramento.

As noted Sunday and Monday by NWS Sacramento on Twitter, the thunderstorms seen in the mountains have traveled east to west, against the norm. This was due to counterclockwise wind flows created by a low-pressure system.

Satellite images show wispy stratus clouds pouring over the northern Sierra and Lake Tahoe on Monday, while fog left the Bay Area and entered the Central Valley.

Fog is seen spilling over from the Bay Area into the Central Valley of California in this #GOESWest view from May 6, 2019. More imagery: https://t.co/6nucTMhlb7 pic.twitter.com/LAQh83rtde — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 7, 2019 Temperatures begin warming significantly tomorrow, rising to 10-15° warmer than today by Wednesday. Mountain thunderstorms are possible most afternoons & evenings this week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/q8NuD6gRzg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 7, 2019 If you were looking at radar today you may have noticed that showers and t-storms were moving from east to west and thought that was odd as they usually move from west to east. The reason we saw storms moving east to west today had to do with the wind flow above the ground. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yHlADzHTtP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 6, 2019

