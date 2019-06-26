Weather News
How long will we enjoy temperatures in the low 80s?
Come fly over incredibly green Colusa County rice fields in beautiful weather
How long will this cooler weather last?
Wednesday’s forecast calls for highs in the Sacramento area of around 80 degrees with breezy winds. The foothills will see temperatures in the 70s and the mountains in the 50s to 60s.
The drop in temperatures is a break from Tuesday’s highs around 88 degrees and Sunday’s 97 recording in the Sacramento area.
Temperatures begin climbing Friday, with a high of 85 expected, but Thursday’s forecast calls for 80 degree temperatures.
Even with the change in weather, the National Weather Service is warning of increased fire danger.
“Even with cooler temperatures, dry vegetation and breezy winds will make grass fire starts easier today,” NWS Sacramento said in a Facebook post.
Cal Fire is reporting the Rock Fire west of Patterson is at 1,000 acres with 15 percent containment. Updates can be found here.
An isolated thuderstorm may occur north of Redding, the National Weather Service said.
