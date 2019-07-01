Weather News
Fourth of July weather: ‘Bountiful amounts of sunshine’ in Sacramento, forecasters say
Sparklers and sunshine in Sacramento? Welcome to July.
The capital region will be warm this week, but a few degrees cooler than normal over the next few days, according to the latest National Weather Service forecasts.
A high of 90 degrees Monday is expected to drop 2 degrees to 88 by Thursday, the Fourth of July. The historical average for the holiday in Sacramento is 91 degrees, according to NWS records.
“Dry and warm weather is expected this week, with bountiful amounts of sunshine for outdoor and holiday activities,” NWS Sacramento tweeted, along with emojis depicting sunshine, sunglasses and fireworks.
Nighttime lows and morning temperatures, however, will be considerably cooler: forecasts call for overnight readings in the mid- to high 50s, a 30-degree cool-down from the afternoons. This is being caused by a “mild air mass” remaining over Northern California during the week, which may depart by the weekend.
Speaking of the weekend, the heat should spike to above-average temperatures later this week, currently forecast for 94 degrees Friday and 96 on Saturday.
Temperatures will be several degrees warmer up north, with Redding reaching 95 degrees Thursday and expected to hit 102 Friday, forecasts show.
Going to the lake?
Conditions at Lake Tahoe look like they’ll be ideal from Fourth of July through the weekend.
Tahoe-area highs will range from the mid- to upper 70s with sunny skies all week around most of the lake. Winds could be gusty Monday and Wednesday, forecasts show.
Throughout the Sierra range, highs will be between the 60s and low 80s this week.
