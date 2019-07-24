Heat watch issued for weekend across Sacramento Valley and foothills: Temps could hit 110

Heat wave safety tips The Sacramento Fire Department shares tips on staying safe and healthy as the mercury skyrockets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Fire Department shares tips on staying safe and healthy as the mercury skyrockets.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire Sacramento Valley this weekend, with triple-digit temperatures very likely throughout much of Northern California.

The heat watch will be in place from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday, the NWS said Wednesday.

The latest NWS forecasts now predict a high of 104 degrees in Sacramento both Saturday and Saturday, a 4-degree increase from forecasts earlier in the week.

The heat watch says highs between 100 and 110 degrees are likely throughout much of the Valley and foothills, including the cities of Redding, Red Bluff, Chico, Oroville, Marysville, Yuba City, Stockton, Modesto, Lakeport, Paradise, Grass Valley and Jackson.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur with prolonged exposure to these temperatures, and NWS experts urge people to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun.

Nighttime lows will cool down to between about 67 and 77 degrees, forecasts show.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for this weekend. Take precautions for hot weather both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures could range from 100 - 110 through the valley and foothills. Pay special attention to sensitive groups such as the elderly and young children #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5l3cKc2Cvg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 24, 2019 Hot temperatures in store for Northern California this weekend! Find ways to keep cool, stay hydrated, and to protect yourself from the sun. For forecast updates and details visit https://t.co/WjKBsJmkq2 #cawx pic.twitter.com/45uHwNAeJj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 24, 2019