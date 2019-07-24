Weather News
Heat watch issued for weekend across Sacramento Valley and foothills: Temps could hit 110
Heat wave safety tips
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire Sacramento Valley this weekend, with triple-digit temperatures very likely throughout much of Northern California.
The heat watch will be in place from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday, the NWS said Wednesday.
The latest NWS forecasts now predict a high of 104 degrees in Sacramento both Saturday and Saturday, a 4-degree increase from forecasts earlier in the week.
The heat watch says highs between 100 and 110 degrees are likely throughout much of the Valley and foothills, including the cities of Redding, Red Bluff, Chico, Oroville, Marysville, Yuba City, Stockton, Modesto, Lakeport, Paradise, Grass Valley and Jackson.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur with prolonged exposure to these temperatures, and NWS experts urge people to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun.
Nighttime lows will cool down to between about 67 and 77 degrees, forecasts show.
Comments