Sacramento could reach 104 degrees this weekend. Here’s where you can go to escape the heat

How hot can the ground get on a scorching day? The National Weather Service tested several ground surfaces on a hot day. Here’s what they found – and what those temperatures will do to skin and flesh. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service tested several ground surfaces on a hot day. Here’s what they found – and what those temperatures will do to skin and flesh.

Looking for relief from the heat?

Sacramento is expected to hit 104 degrees Saturday and Sunday, the latest National Weather Service forecasts show.

An excessive heat watch is in place for much of Northern California, with temperatures up to 110 possible in parts of the foothills and the northern Sacramento Valley, including Redding, according to NWS.

Here are some ways for those near the capital to cool off.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Head east. Or west

The Lake Tahoe area is a pretty standard haven to escape hot weekends, but don’t be surprised if the scorching temperatures elsewhere make it a crowded destination. The region will see highs between 77 and 87 degrees Saturday, warming up between 79 to 89 Sunday, according to NWS.

The Bay Area may also be more bearable than the valley, with San Francisco expected to top out at 76 degrees Saturday and 73 Sunday.

You could go even farther south along the coast, but still within day-trip distance, to Santa Cruz or Monterey. The former will be in the high 70s and the latter in the low 70s this weekend, forecasts say.

This weekend will likely see some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer. Daytime highs will run above normal but since this is climatically the warmest time of year, record high temperatures are not expected. #cawx pic.twitter.com/PzKziXAnwM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 26, 2019 A Heat Advisory is in effect for Saturday & Sunday. Valley & foothill highs will be 100-108° with lows only falling to 70-80° Saturday night. Take precautions such as drinking extra water & avoiding outdoor activities during the heat of the day. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/SD5EyvfiXc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 25, 2019

Cooling centers? Not so fast

The city of Sacramento opens 24-hour cooling centers amid heat-wave conditions. But, believe it or not, there’s still not enough heat in the forecast this weekend for those.

As the city recently noted, Sacramento’s severe weather guidance plan only allows centers to open if there’s a heat index above 105 degrees for three straight days, as well as nighttime lows above 75 degrees.

The city isn’t currently expected to meet any of those three criteria: NWS shows the heat index this weekend is actually below the 104-degree mark, expected to reach a peak of 102 Saturday afternoon due to a light breeze and low humidity; overnight lows are expected to stay in the low 70s; and temperatures will cool considerably to the low 90s by Monday.

Other local cities, however, can open cooling centers. Citrus Heights announced Friday morning that it will open a cooling center at the Citrus Heights Community Center’s senior center, at 6300 Fountain Square Drive. It’ll be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the city said in a news release.

Air conditioning, water and free internet will be available at the Citrus Heights cooling center, which will be open to the public.

Go for a swim, but be careful

Many Northern California waterways are still running cold and fast due to the large snowpack caused by winter storms earlier this year.

NWS and law enforcement agencies across the state are urging swimmers, boaters and anyone else heading to a lake, river or stream to wear a life jacket.

Stay inside, drink water, dress smart

Even if an official cooling center won’t open, you’ll be safe indoors with solid air conditioning.

The NWS excessive heat watch includes warnings to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and wear loose-fitting clothing when possible.

And, because it can’t hurt to repeat for emphasis, drink plenty of water.

Don’t forget your pets

Animals are susceptible to the triple-digit conditions as well.

Be sure to provide them sufficiently cool conditions, leave them plenty of water and ensure they’re properly cared for, especially if you’re taking a weekend trip out of town.