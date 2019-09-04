Cal Fire warns of high fire risk in Northern California as thunderstorms hit the region

What is a Red Flag Warning? A Red Flag Warning is used to call attention to limited weather conditions that could result in extreme burning conditions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Red Flag Warning is used to call attention to limited weather conditions that could result in extreme burning conditions.

Cal Fire announced a red flag warning Wednesday afternoon, meaning hazardous weather conditions in Northern California could lead to wildfires through Thursday morning.

The state agency said the potential of dry lightning in Butte, Mendocino, Plumas and Shasta Counties, among others, poses a serious risk and high fire danger.

#CritcalFireWeather expected today until Thursday morning in Northern California, north of Sacramento Valley, due to a potential for dry lightning. Use caution when outdoors. https://t.co/upBwccxXFO pic.twitter.com/07ZHyxTfSg — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 4, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The red flag warning extends into parts of Mendocino National Forest, Shasta Trinity National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Plumas National Forest and into southern Oregon.

The National Weather Service was forecasting abundant lightning in the affected area with little or no rain accompanying it.

The NWS reported a severe thunderstorm Wednesday evening with quarter-sized hailstones in Plumas and Sierra counties.

Sacramento was hit with a bizarre, yet brief bout of light rain Wednesday morning as part of the stormy weather system responsible for bringing lightning to the region.

Cal Fire advised those in the affected fire danger zone to use caution outdoors and the NWS told residents to go take shelter inside if they see lightning and call 911 if they see smoke.