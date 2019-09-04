Weather News
Cal Fire warns of high fire risk in Northern California as thunderstorms hit the region
What is a Red Flag Warning?
Cal Fire announced a red flag warning Wednesday afternoon, meaning hazardous weather conditions in Northern California could lead to wildfires through Thursday morning.
The state agency said the potential of dry lightning in Butte, Mendocino, Plumas and Shasta Counties, among others, poses a serious risk and high fire danger.
The red flag warning extends into parts of Mendocino National Forest, Shasta Trinity National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Plumas National Forest and into southern Oregon.
The National Weather Service was forecasting abundant lightning in the affected area with little or no rain accompanying it.
The NWS reported a severe thunderstorm Wednesday evening with quarter-sized hailstones in Plumas and Sierra counties.
Sacramento was hit with a bizarre, yet brief bout of light rain Wednesday morning as part of the stormy weather system responsible for bringing lightning to the region.
Cal Fire advised those in the affected fire danger zone to use caution outdoors and the NWS told residents to go take shelter inside if they see lightning and call 911 if they see smoke.
Comments