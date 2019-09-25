No sweat: After 2 days near 100 degrees, Sacramento could hit low 70s by weekend

The Bee staff investigates if an egg can cook in a car The Bee staff investigates over several days if an egg can be cooked in the summers heat of a car at the Sacramento Bee parking lot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee staff investigates over several days if an egg can be cooked in the summers heat of a car at the Sacramento Bee parking lot.

Brace yourself for perhaps one last hot day, Sacramento.

The latest National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday predicts the capital will hit an afternoon high of 99 degrees, as it did on Tuesday.

That would be 1 degree shy of the all-time daily record. The thermometer hit 100 degrees on Sept. 25, 1975. The average high for the date is just 85 degrees.

The near triple-digit heat comes on the third day of fall. The highest recorded temperature on an autumn day in Sacramento is 104 degrees (Sept. 26, 1963, and Oct. 2, 2001).

The midweek hot spell will die down quickly, with a max of 92 degrees in Thursday’s forecast cooling to 81 by Friday and then to the low- to mid-70s by Saturday or Sunday, according to the NWS.

Hot temperatures continue across interior #NorCal today, then much cooler weather returns for the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hpEBjxTQsm — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 25, 2019