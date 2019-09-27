Weather News
Brr! Northern California temperatures plummet: Sacramento could see 60s; Tahoe may get snow
It should finally feel like fall in Sacramento this weekend, as a system blowing in to Northern California from Canada is expected to complete a nearly 30-degree cool-down from the scorching temperatures observed earlier in the week.
High temperatures could reach as low as the 60s next Monday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Sacramento is expected to reach 77 degrees Friday and about 71 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of morning showers both weekend days. Monday’s anticipated high is 69 degrees.
Overnight lows could dip all the way to the upper 40s during the weekend, forecasts show.
All of this comes just a few days after the mercury at Sacramento Executive Airport read 100 degrees Wednesday, tying a 44-year-old record for the date.
Will it warm up next week?
Slightly. Early forecasts currently predict sunny skies and highs near 77 degrees will return to Sacramento by the middle of next week after a cooler, cloudier weekend and Monday.
Is it snow time?
The weather service says some snow will be possible in higher elevations in the Sierra range Saturday through Monday.
High temperatures in the mountains and foothills are predicted to be in the 30s by Sunday and Monday, forecasts show.
That includes South Lake Tahoe, which the weather service forecasts say will see about a 30 percent chance of snow showers Sunday and Monday. Snow levels could drop rapidly behind the cold front with light accumulations of snow possible down to 5,000 feet, forecasters said.
Breezy winds are expected Friday and Saturday, the weather service said, with some travel and lake recreation impacts possible. Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. A lake wind adivsory is in effect from until 11 p.m. Friday with waves expected to be 2 to 4 feet.
“Now is the time to prepare for winter travel if you have plans to drive over the mountains, and to prepare your garden and irrigation for possible freezing temperatures,” the weather service advised.
