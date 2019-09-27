Brr! Northern California temperatures plummet: Sacramento could see 60s; Tahoe may get snow

Take a look at the summer snow in the Sierra As rain fell Monday morning on Sacramento, the Lake Tahoe CA area—with six days still left of summer—saw its first snowfall of the 2019-20 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As rain fell Monday morning on Sacramento, the Lake Tahoe CA area—with six days still left of summer—saw its first snowfall of the 2019-20 season.

It should finally feel like fall in Sacramento this weekend, as a system blowing in to Northern California from Canada is expected to complete a nearly 30-degree cool-down from the scorching temperatures observed earlier in the week.

High temperatures could reach as low as the 60s next Monday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Sacramento is expected to reach 77 degrees Friday and about 71 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of morning showers both weekend days. Monday’s anticipated high is 69 degrees.

Overnight lows could dip all the way to the upper 40s during the weekend, forecasts show.

All of this comes just a few days after the mercury at Sacramento Executive Airport read 100 degrees Wednesday, tying a 44-year-old record for the date.

The system bringing the area a significant cool down the next several days currently sits over western Canada. Temperatures will cool by 20-30 degrees along with mountain snow showers, possibly down to 4,500-5,500 feet. Monday's Valley highs may stay in the mid/upper 60s! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gWktY1VFwy — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 26, 2019

Will it warm up next week?

Slightly. Early forecasts currently predict sunny skies and highs near 77 degrees will return to Sacramento by the middle of next week after a cooler, cloudier weekend and Monday.

Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather is expected across interior #NorCal through the weekend. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return by the middle of next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mZtkDgeGx0 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 27, 2019

Is it snow time?

The weather service says some snow will be possible in higher elevations in the Sierra range Saturday through Monday.

High temperatures in the mountains and foothills are predicted to be in the 30s by Sunday and Monday, forecasts show.

That includes South Lake Tahoe, which the weather service forecasts say will see about a 30 percent chance of snow showers Sunday and Monday. Snow levels could drop rapidly behind the cold front with light accumulations of snow possible down to 5,000 feet, forecasters said.

Breezy winds are expected Friday and Saturday, the weather service said, with some travel and lake recreation impacts possible. Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. A lake wind adivsory is in effect from until 11 p.m. Friday with waves expected to be 2 to 4 feet.

“Now is the time to prepare for winter travel if you have plans to drive over the mountains, and to prepare your garden and irrigation for possible freezing temperatures,” the weather service advised.

Dry tomorrow but showers are expected this weekend in the foothills and mountains. Some snow will be possible in the higher elevations. We’ll also see a major cool down with highs 15-30° below average. If you have mountain plans dress warm and be prepared for showers. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nKYaZVVxqF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 27, 2019 A strong weather system is expected to move into the region thru the weekend, bringing much colder temps & shower chances. Temps will be 20+ degrees below average, with freezes likely area-wide by Monday AM & lasting through at least the middle of next week #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zPyaHSbBMo — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 26, 2019