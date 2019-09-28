Tornado warning canceled as severe thunderstorm moves toward Sacramento

A tornado warning was issued Saturday evening for Yolo County by the National Weather Service, also warning of hail and lightning from the following thunderstorm. National Weather Service Sacramento

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northern Davis in Yolo County on Saturday evening that lasted until 7 p.m.

The warning was posted following an earlier severe thunderstorm warning that covered Sacramento, Solano, Yolo, and Sutter counties, and the cities of West Sacramento, Davis, El Macero and Woodland. The storm is moving southeast at 15 mph, according to the NWS.

Quarter-sized hail, lightning and gusty winds are expected from the storms. The NWS has advised people to seek shelter immediately and avoid windows.

The weather forced Republic FC to delay the start of its soccer match against the El Paso Locomotive FC for 16 minutes to 7:46 p.m.

