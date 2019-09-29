Sacramento sets record low temperature ahead of thunderstorms in Northern California

Why tornadoes and thunderstorms happen in California Are you curious about thunderstorms and tornadoes in California? Brooke Bingaman, metereologist at the National Weather Service Sacramento, offers an explanation of why it happens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Are you curious about thunderstorms and tornadoes in California? Brooke Bingaman, metereologist at the National Weather Service Sacramento, offers an explanation of why it happens.

Sacramento saw record cold temperatures Sunday morning ahead of more stormy weather set to hit Northern California in the afternoon, with forecasters at the National Weather Service warning of possible thunderstorms, rain and hail.

Sacramento set a record low early Sunday morning as temperatures at Sacramento Executive Airport dropped to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record of 46 degrees set in 1986, according to NWS.

Downtown Sacramento hit 46 degrees, breaking its 2007 record low of 47 degrees.

The weather service predicted storms in the afternoon throughout the region, as far south as Modesto all the way north to the Oregon border.

The storms may bring thunder and lightning, plus small accumulations of hail, heavy rain and gusty winds, according to the weather service.

Sacramento may see 0.1 inches of rain through Monday, and the foothills may see almost a quarter of an inch.

In the event of a thunderstorm, the weather service suggests anyone outside should immediately move to shelter indoors, stay away from water, trees or other tall objects and avoid open fields or hilltops.

The Sierra Nevada is also expected to see some precipitation through Monday, with 4 to 6 inches of snow forecast at Donner Pass, up to 2 inches at Echo Pass and as much as a foot at Lassen Park.

The NWS warned that road conditions over the mountains will be unfavorable. Travelers can expect slick roads, reduced visibility and delays.

On Saturday evening, a tornado landed outside Davis for a short time, terrifying residents but causing no damage as thunderstorms hit the greater Sacramento area.

Red Bluff also set a record Sunday morning, reaching 42 degrees and breaking a 1971 record low of 45 degrees.