Weather News
Davis tornado ‘has been confirmed’: Weather service reveals new details on rare event
See tornado that briefly touched down near Davis
Weather experts on Sunday completed a survey of the site and confirmed that Saturday’s weather event north of Davis was a weak, or “gale,” tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado formed about 6:40 p.m. and 6:55 p.m., with wind speeds estimated between 68 to 74 mph, as it touched down just north of Wildhorse Golf Club in Yolo County, the NWS Sacramento office said in a tweet Monday morning.
Those wind speed register as an “EF0” on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the weakest reading still considered a hurricane. EF0 tornadoes, aka “gale” tornadoes, can cause minor damage to buildings, break tree branches or knock down weak-rooted trees, and damage sign boards, according to an explanation of the scale on the NWS Storm Prediction Center website.
“No damage was found or reported” at the tornado site, the NWS tweeted, but “(g)iant tumbleweeds” were sent airborne Saturday evening.
No injuries were reported.
The NWS tweeted earlier that a series of “gustnadoes” closer to UC Davis preceded the tornado by about 10 minutes. Gustnadoes are not connected with clouds and are not tornadoes.
