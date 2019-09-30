Davis tornado ‘has been confirmed’: Weather service reveals new details on rare event

See tornado that briefly touched down near Davis Observers captured videos and photos on Sept. 28, 2019 of a tornado briefly touching down outside Davis, California. No damage was reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Observers captured videos and photos on Sept. 28, 2019 of a tornado briefly touching down outside Davis, California. No damage was reported.

Weather experts on Sunday completed a survey of the site and confirmed that Saturday’s weather event north of Davis was a weak, or “gale,” tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado formed about 6:40 p.m. and 6:55 p.m., with wind speeds estimated between 68 to 74 mph, as it touched down just north of Wildhorse Golf Club in Yolo County, the NWS Sacramento office said in a tweet Monday morning.

Those wind speed register as an “EF0” on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the weakest reading still considered a hurricane. EF0 tornadoes, aka “gale” tornadoes, can cause minor damage to buildings, break tree branches or knock down weak-rooted trees, and damage sign boards, according to an explanation of the scale on the NWS Storm Prediction Center website.

“No damage was found or reported” at the tornado site, the NWS tweeted, but “(g)iant tumbleweeds” were sent airborne Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported.

The NWS tweeted earlier that a series of “gustnadoes” closer to UC Davis preceded the tornado by about 10 minutes. Gustnadoes are not connected with clouds and are not tornadoes.

A survey team went out yesterday to take a closer look at the tornado that formed near Davis, CA, on Sept 28, 2019. It has been confirmed to be an EF-0 tornado that formed around 6:40 pm that evening. No damage was found or reported. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/N48D3Ac0sL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 30, 2019 Multiple gustnadoes occurred ahead of the tornado storm warned around 6:15 pm yesterday evening. A confirmed #tornado was reported shortly after. #cawx pic.twitter.com/0Lmowf2JAE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 29, 2019

Are you curious about thunderstorms and tornadoes in California? Brooke Bingaman, metereologist at the National Weather Service Sacramento, offers an explanation of why it happens.