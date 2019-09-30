No more tornadoes or lightning, but Sacramento is in store for coldest day since May

See tornado that briefly touched down near Davis Observers captured videos and photos on Sept. 28, 2019 of a tornado briefly touching down outside Davis, California. No damage was reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Observers captured videos and photos on Sept. 28, 2019 of a tornado briefly touching down outside Davis, California. No damage was reported.

This weekend had everything: A freak tornado north of Davis. Severe thunderstorms across Northern California. Record low temperatures at Sacramento Executive Airport and downtown.

Nothing quite so unusual is anticipated in this week’s forecast, but the National Weather Service does predict Monday will be Sacramento’s coldest day in more than four months. An expected high of 68 degrees in the afternoon would be the lowest since May 26, when the max temperature reached only 61.

Temperatures will warm throughout the week, to a high of about 79 degrees Wednesday and the low 80s by Friday and into the weekend, according to the latest NWS forecasts. No precipitation is currently expected for Sacramento.

Was there really a tornado near Davis?

Yes.

The NWS Sacramento office said in tweets that a confirmed tornado occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday just north of Davis, east of County Road 101A in Yolo County. The tornado came on the “back side” of a severe thunderstorm system that rolled in a southeastward path through Sutter, Yolo, Solano and Sacramento counties, NWS says.

The weather service says the tornado was preceded by “gustnadoes” closer to Interstate 80 and UC Davis, observed around 6:30 p.m.

No damage or injuries were reported in relation to the exceptionally rare tornado in Northern California, but it gave locals and storm chasers a good scare.

Lightning flashes could be seen and thunderclaps could be heard throughout Sacramento County as the storm continued through about 7:30 p.m.

Here is a video of the earlier tornado warned storm to the north of Davis. #CAwx https://t.co/ltxNTZoBws — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 29, 2019 Actual date of the tornadic storm was September 28th. — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 29, 2019

Did it snow? Will it keep snowing?

Yes and yes.

Nearly 2 inches of snow fell between Saturday and Sunday afternoon at both South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City, with snow showers expected to drop less than a half-inch early Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, and overnight lows are expected to dip into the high 20s.

Snow accumulation is relatively light, but delays are anticipated. Caltrans had chain controls in place on Interstate 80 from Blue Canyon through Donner Lake as of 7 a.m. Monday.

The NWS Reno office has winter weather advisories in effect through 10 a.m. Monday for the greater Lake Tahoe area, the northern Sierra Nevada and portions of the foothills. The advisories warn of up to 3 inches of snowfall above 7,000 feet, and warn drivers of slippery conditions at the Echo and Donner passes.

Snow is accumulating across Donner Pass on #i80. Check https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a for the latest road conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nASa78BoNd — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 30, 2019 Here are the 24 hr storm total rain, wind & snow reports from September 28-29th. More precip on the way tonight for Tahoe, NE California, and western NV with freezing overnight lows expected. A more tranquil wx pattern is forecast to begin October. #NVWx #CAWx pic.twitter.com/F3hfE9sxzq — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 29, 2019