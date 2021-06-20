Weather service predicts cooler temperatures coming this week to Sacramento Valley

The National Weather Service expects cooler temperatures to return briefly this week in the Sacramento Valley, but Northern California will again contend with triple digits by the end of the week.

The weather service’s Sacramento office described the upcoming week of fluctuating heat via social media as a “temperature roller coaster,” with cooling coming in the middle of the week before rising again later in the week.

The Sacramento Valley can expect highs on Monday between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit — comparable to Sunday’s high in Sacramento around 99 degrees. But starting on Tuesday, highs will start dropping.

Tuesday in the Valley could be between 86 and 96 degrees, and Wednesday is expected to be around 84 and 94 degrees.

The weather service says that Wednesday will be the low point in the week, and Thursday will likely see a climb in daily highs, potentially hitting triple digits again with a forecast of 90 to 100 degrees across the Valley.

Friday will be even hotter, with an expected high between 94 and 106 degrees. Those high temperatures are expected to last into the weekend, according to a weather service forecast discussion.

“Temperatures will be climbing to well above average again by next weekend with highs potentially topping out in the 105-110 degree range across the northern half of the Sacramento Valley,” weather service meteorologists wrote in Sunday’s discussion. “Heat impacts will be possible.”