An extreme heat wave is coming to Northern California. How hot will Sacramento get?

Another extreme heat wave is about to smother Northern California — high temperatures well into the triple digits are expected this weekend in Sacramento.

National Weather Service forecasts show temperatures near the capital ratcheting up from 100 degrees on Thursday to 106 on Friday, 110 by Saturday and 108 on Sunday. Nighttime lows Friday and Saturday will be in the lower 70s.

Temperatures are predicted to soar as high as 115 farther north in the Sacramento Valley, including near Redding. South Lake Tahoe could approach 90 degrees.

The weather service has an excessive heat warning in place from noon Friday through 9 p.m. Monday for the valley and most of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The severe heat wave comes as a result of a building high-pressure system, the weather service said in its heat warning advisory.

A Delta breeze may cool Sacramento back down to 99 degrees as early as Monday, forecasters say.

High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year in Northern California. Historically, the average high temperature for Sacramento in early July is about 93 degrees.

As hot as it would be, a 110-degree reading Saturday wouldn’t break a daily record. The all-time mark for July 10 is 112, set in 1961, according to weather service records.

Downtown Sacramento reached 110 degrees three weeks ago on back-to-back days, June 17 and June 18, during a record-shattering heat wave.

Weather and emergency officials advise people to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged periods outdoors.

️An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for much of interior #NorCal Friday-Monday. Highs will be 100-115° with overnight lows remaining warm in the upper 60s to low 80s. This will increase the threat for heat related illnesses. Take precautions! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/H7GKi0OCWh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 7, 2021 Triple digit high temperatures will be more widespread in the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valley today. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/YsAdVnWjeH — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021