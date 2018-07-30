Smoke from wildfires is blanketing the Sacramento region. What’s the forecast?

Fires raging across Northern California have left a blanket of smoke across the Sacramento region, and predicting how long it will linger remains tricky. It mostly depends on how long and how large the fires continue to burn, weather experts say.
The Sacramento area is nestled between coastal mountain ranges and the Sierra Nevada, and smoke from the fires burning across the top portion of the state sits right on top of the region, said Tom Dang, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
“That kind of acts as a lid where the smoke can get trapped here in the valley,” Dang said. “The hot, stagnant air is not helping.”
The deadly Carr Fire in Shasta and Trinity counties and the Mendocino Complex Fire, which consists of the River and Ranch fires in Mendocino and Lake counties, have collectively burned through more that 154,000 acres as of Monday, according to Cal Fire.
There is no meaningful way to predict how long the smoke cover will last, Dang said, adding that any type of forecasting past the next day is dependent on too many variables.
“The key thing is how the long the fires burn,” Dang said, adding that the larger and longer a fire burns can prolong the duration of time the smoke will remain. “That’s the biggest variable we don’t know.”
But Dang said cooler, windier conditions in the area would help.
“We’ve had some minor breezes the last few days but nothing that will clear out the smoke in a meaningful way,” Dang said. “It helps to have wind coming through. It’s been very stagnant lately.”
Weather forecasts for the week include a much needed break from the triple-digit heat Sacramento has been experiencing recently with temperatures trending in the mid-90s, which Dang said is beneficial for firefighting efforts.
Smoke from the fires has also had a slight cooling effect on recent temperatures, Dang said, with Sunday’s temperatures about 5 degrees lower than what they would have been otherwise.
“Today, (the smoke) seems to have less of an impact,” Dang said, adding that the sun is much more visible than it was Sunday. “It’s probably more of an air quality impact than a temperature impact (today).”
The smoke may bring temperatures down in Sacramento by only a degree or two Monday, Dang said.
A Delta breeze is expected to pick up over the next few days, Dang said, but he cautioned that unless you live right near the water it won’t have much of an impact.
“It’s not going to be strong by any stretch of the imagination,” Dang said.
However, while there is still some potential for smoke Tuesday, Dang did say conditions might not be as bad as they were Sunday or Monday.
