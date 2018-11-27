The science of fog

Fog limits visibility, delays air travel, brings danger to the roads, and makes things generally spooky. But, how does it form?
By
Up Next
Fog limits visibility, delays air travel, brings danger to the roads, and makes things generally spooky. But, how does it form?
By

Weather

More rain and fog in store for Sacramento, and another snowstorm coming to the mountains

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 27, 2018 07:32 AM

Rain is returning to Sacramento and heavy snow will fall in the mountains this week.

Forecasts call for 1 to 2 inches of rain in Sacramento between Tuesday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple weather systems passing through Northern California will impact the area, bringing snow and potentially “major mountain travel impacts,” NWS Sacramento said Monday in a tweet. Those traveling on mountain passes on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 should expect delays, chain controls and reduced visibility.

NWS issued a winter weather advisory from Tuesday through Wednesday night, with 3 to 6 inches of snow at the northern Sierra pass anticipated. A winter storm watch was also issued for a large portion of the Sierra, effective Wednesday evening through Friday.

Some parts of the Sierra could see up to 32 inches of snow. Snow could fall as low as 3,500 feet, NWS said on Twitter.

Conditions also include dense patches of fog in the San Joaquin valley, including Stockton and Modesto, as well as Sacramento on Tuesday.

Last week, Sacramento received its first significant rainfall in nearly six months. It rained a total of 0.9 inches in downtown Sacramento last Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to that, a small sprinkle in October (about 0.04 inches) was the only other rainfall recorded in the Sacramento region since May.

A National Weather Service radar image shows a big swath of rain heading our way in Sacramento on November 27, 2018.

By

Sprinkles may begin as early as Thursday morning (November 2, 2017) in the valley before an inch or two of rain will likely fall Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected above 6,000 feet throughout the weeke

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  