Rain clears the air in the Sacramento region. What’s the forecast for more?

Rain gave the skies a good rinse for Thanksgiving in the Sacramento area, with another weather system close behind.

The first real rainy spell of the fall brought up to an inch of rain in the capital region, said meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley of the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.

Also, moderate to gusty winds from the south dispersed smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County that had plagued the region for more than a week. According to Spare the Air, the Sacramento region’s database for air quality measurements, air quality has improved to “good” levels.

The Air Quality Index for particulate matter (PM2.5) was 50 on Thursday and is expected to be 46 on Friday, based on readings from Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo-Solano air districts.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

By comparison, last Thursday the region marked its second-worst air quality since 2003, with an AQI reading of 314. Levels over 301 are rated “hazardous” by Spare the Air.

The rain mostly moved out early Thanksgiving morning, but the NWS expects a second weather system overnight Thursday into Friday. “It’ll probably end up being just as wet if not a little bit wetter,” Chandler-Cooley said.

The rain should taper off Friday night, with a chance of showers after 10 p.m. into Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

Then, the weekend is expected to be mainly dry, with clouds Saturday yielding to mostly sunny skies Sunday and high temperatures around 60 degrees, Chandler-Cooley said.

As is usually the case this time of year, rain in the Sacramento Valley means snow in Tahoe. The major ski resorts, which opened last weekend, all reported plenty of fresh powder, with 5 inches at Heavenly Valley, 6 inches at Squaw Valley, 7 inches at Northstar and 11 inches at Kirkwood.

On Thursday, snow accumulation of up to 2 inches was likely, with 1-3 inches above 7,000 feet, the NWS reported.





On Friday in the Tahoe region, the weather service expected showers and heavy snow accumulation of 3-7 inches, with 4-10 inches above 7,000 feet. Friday night, more showers and snow showers were expected.

Precipitation in Tahoe was expected to drop off after Friday. On Saturday, the weather service predicted mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow above 7,000-7,500 feet. Sunday and Monday are expected to be partly cloudy.