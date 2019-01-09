Weather

Placer search team saves driver stuck in snow, in need of meds, ahead of winter storm

By Michael McGough

January 09, 2019 01:04 PM

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies pull stuck vehicle out of snow in Foresthill rescue

Placer County deputies rescued a victim stuck in the snow on Mosquito Ridge Road in Foresthill. The front and rear axles of the victim’s 4x4 were submerged in deep snow, but he was found safe inside.
Placer County deputies helped find and rescue a man whose pickup truck had gotten stuck in the snow Friday night, ahead of the weekend’s major storm.

Three search-and-rescue team members went to Foresthill to find the man, who required medication following a recent surgery, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

After an initial call just after 10 p.m. Friday, the victim was finally found on Mosquito Ridge Road about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, with the axles of his vehicle stuck in heavy snow, according to the post. The man was safe and warm inside of the truck, the post said.

The rescue team spent an additional two and a half hours trying to help pull the victim’s truck out of the snow, eventually succeeding, sheriff’s deputies said.

The man was returned safely to his friends.

