Rain returns in Sacramento as Sierra gets more snow. Here’s the outlook through the weekend

Following intense weekend storms, rain returned to the Sacramento area on Wednesday, with snow creating possible travel delays in the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service predicted poor visibility and hazardous road conditions in the Sierra on Wednesday as elevations above 6,500 feet are expected to receive up to 16 inches of snow.

The weather service predicted possible snow Wednesday on Interstate 80 at Donner Pass, Highway 50 at Echo Summit and Highway 88 at Carson Pass.

After I-80 was shut down for 12 hours Sunday due to icy conditions, there are still some restrictions on the highway. Chains are currently required on all vehicles on I-80 from Kingvale to the Donner Lake interchange, except for four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires, according to Caltrans.

“Travel will be difficult,” the National Weather Service said in its winter weather advisory. “Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”

Snowfall in the Sierra will likely clear up Thursday through Saturday, but may return Sunday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sacramento is predicted to receive rain into next week, with about half an inch expected by Sunday, according to the NWS.