Storm by the numbers: A look at the weekend’s record-setting precipitation

By Michael Finch II

January 07, 2019 12:30 PM

Sights and sounds of storm smacking Sacramento, dropping trees, killing power, flooding roads

Around Sacramento, a January 2019 rain and wind storm created havoc with trees and limbs falling, power outages and flooding.
A nasty storm dumped rain and snow on the Sacramento region this weekend, causing thousands to lose power and snarling traffic on major roads. As of early Monday, the effects of the weather event were still be felt. Here’s the breakdown by the numbers.

Record rain: 1.26 inches

The National Weather Service said there was record daily rainfall in downtown Sacramento of 1.26 inches, beating a previous record of 1.14 inches that was set in 1993.

Up to 3 feet of snow

Some areas around Lake Tahoe, including north of Kings Beach and northwest of Truckee, saw as much as 36 inches of snow over the last two days, according to weather service data.

Interstate 80 closed for 12 hours

A section of Interstate 80 reopened after being closed Sunday night. Officials shut down the section between Colfax and the Nevada state line in both directions Sunday because of visibility issues.

6,000 without power

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said early Monday that there were still some 243 outages with 6,151 customers affected. At least 200 PG&E customers lost service, with the majority concentrated in West Sacramento.

