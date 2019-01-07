Interstate 80 reopens, with storm ‘winding down’ after pummeling Sacramento region

A powerful storm that brought high gusty winds, heavy rain and snowfall to Northern California and forced the closure of Interstate 80 is winding down, with more winter weather on the way.
Caltrans says Interstate 80 has reopened, with chain controls remaining in effect from Kingvale to Truckee. Chain controls are also in still effect for Highway 50.
“Motorists should reduce speed for weather conditions,” Caltrans said.
A National Weather Service winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Monday, but NWS meteorologist Chris Hintz said the worst is definitely over.
There will be lingering showers throughout the day in the region and mostly in the mountains, Hintz said.
This weekend’s storm caused flooding on several major highways, broken tree branches blocked roads and more than 125,000 homes and businesses to lose power.
Downtown Sacramento also received record rainfall Sunday at 1.26 inches, breaking the old record for the day of 1.14 inches set in 1993, the NWS tweeted Monday.
Another storm will hit the region Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, Hintz said. But it won’t be as powerful as the storm that raged over Northern California this weekend.
The northern part of the Sacramento Valley will receive about an inch and a half of rain, while areas to the south will get just a half inch, Hintz said. Snow will also fall over the mountains as well, with levels reaching around 7,000 feet and then dropping to about 6,000 Wednesday morning.
But two more powerful weather systems area again headed to Northern California Saturday and Sunday, Hintz said, with both having the potential to be as intense as what the region saw over the weekend.
“That one could have some major impacts on mountain travel next weekend,” Hintz said, adding that snow levels will likely reach 4,000 feet.
