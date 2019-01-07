Thousands of homes, businesses still without power after storm pounds Sacramento area

Thousands of homes and businesses in the Sacramento area were still without power Monday morning after an intense storm pummeled the capital region this weekend.

One school was closed due to the power outage – Abraham Lincoln Elementary in the far eastern portion of the Sacramento City Unified School District, officials reported on Twitter. All other Sacramento City Unified schools were open, the district said.

High wind gusts, heavy rain and downed trees had knocked out power for a time Sunday to more than 125,000 homes and businesses. By 11:15 p.m., many customers had their power restored, leaving about 30,000 SMUD and 2,000 PG&E customers still in the dark.

As of 6:15 a.m. Monday, PG&E and SMUD outage maps indicated about 12,000 customers remained without power in the four-county region.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

SMUD reported more than 200 outages throughout the region, with the majority of customers left without power in Arden, Carmichael, North Highlands and at the Executive Airport.

“We had crews on standby ready for the storm,” SMUD spokeswoman Lindsay VanLaningham said Sunday evening. “The winds can pose a problem, but they are working as quickly and safely as possible.”





Heavy rain had also caused several major roadways to flood Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol: Highway 99 flooded in Galt, Highway 16 in Woodland flooded, and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 flooded in downtown Sacramento.

CHP logs showed dozens of reports of hazardous road blocks – mostly tree branches – Sunday night.





The storm also caused a brief headache for fire dispatchers when a communication link between the region’s primary emergency 911 systems was unable to relay data to the Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communication Center in Rancho Cordova, said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal.

The center, which handles and routes all fire and medical-related emergency calls for first responders in the county, was unable to receive data and telephone transfers from the area’s primary emergency dispatchers – the Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, he said.

Emergency services for the public, such as 911, were unaffected, Vestal said, as dispatchers were able to relay calls for service through backup systems. Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said operations were normal even with the secondary system in place.