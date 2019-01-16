Brace yourself, Sacramento: Atmospheric river is on the way, with blizzard warning in Sierra

A strong winter storm caused by an “atmospheric river” is set to hit the Sacramento region and stay through the weekend, weather officials say.

Heavy rain is likely in the capital area starting Wednesday afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Blizzard warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada through Thursday afternoon, with winter storm warnings for areas above 5,500 feet through Friday morning.

An atmospheric river, according to NWS meteorologist Emily Heller, is a band of moisture that forms over the ocean and dumps rain when it hits land.

Heller said Sacramento can expect heavier rain and wind from this storm than normal.

“It’s a bit of a stronger storm than we’re used to seeing during this time of year,” Heller said. “This looks to be maybe even a little bit stronger than the storm from last week.”

Rain was likely to sweep into the Sacramento area around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Heller said, and continue through Thursday night. Skies will clear up Friday, before the rain returns Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend storm will be “much smaller” than last week’s downpour that caused more than 100,000 families and businesses to lose power, she said.

The next round of #rain and #snow will move into the region this afternoon. Heavy snow is forecast and mountain travel will be dangerous to near impossible into Thursday. #KnowBeforeYouGo #CAStorm #Cawx #winter pic.twitter.com/rWBZ1DFzT6 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 16, 2019

The California Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm by clearing roads in the Sierra Nevada where they can, though officials recommend avoiding traveling in these conditions.

I-80 Caltrans maintenance crews are clearing roads before another big weather system arrives this afternoon. Travel is not advised through Thursday. pic.twitter.com/5LWIrHu0cd — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 16, 2019

All chain controls warnings have been dropped on Interstate 80, though the California Department of Transportation recommends that people avoid traveling in the area.

I-80 has no controls presently. However, the wind is blowing hard up on the mountains as we get ready for the next round of snow! pic.twitter.com/aLS3o6ZeLa — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 16, 2019

The Sierra Avalanche Center upgraded its avalanche warning from moderate to high levels Wednesday, indicating extremely dangerous conditions in the central Sierra.

“Expect widespread, large, and destructive avalanche activity in the mountains,” the National Weather Service said. “Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered avalanches are very likely.”

Caltrans isn’t the only group preparing for the storm; resorts and other businesses in the area are expecting closures and are encouraging visitors to stay safe.

Liesl Hepburn, spokeswoman for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, encouraged people to check out the resort’s app as well as the national weather service and CalTrans road conditions and closures before visiting the resort.

“With heavy snow and high winds, our lift operations will be impacted,” she said in a release. “This is only the fifth blizzard warning issued by NOAA for the Sierra Nevada in the last 10 years.”